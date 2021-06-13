Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Snake Bytes 6/13: Slithering To Another Loss

By Keegan Thompson
azsnakepit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[D’backs.com] Lovullo: ‘We got to believe and get it done’ - Hope is great. Conviction is better. That’s the message manager Torey Lovullo wants to get through to his team. On Saturday afternoon, the D-backs were oh so close to snapping their losing streak, only to watch a furious ninth-inning rally by the Angels send them to a ninth straight loss, this one by an 8-7 margin at Chase Field. Arizona has lost 23 of 25 games and 32 of its last 37. It matches the worst 37-game stretch in franchise history, which was put together by the 2004 team that finished 51-111.

www.azsnakepit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bytes#Twitter Reddit#Arizona Diamondbacks 7#Chase Field#Arizona Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#Angels#Espn#The American League#Era#Dodgers#Triple A#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Reddit
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Byron Buxton powers Twins to sweep of Rangers

Byron Buxton homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins completed a series sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon in Arlington. Luis Arraez, Andrelton Simmons and Trevor Larnach each had three hits for Minnesota, which finished with 14 hits while extending its winning streak to a season high-tying four games.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's...
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler takes no-hitter into eighth vs. Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler flirted with the seventh official no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night as part of a blowout effort versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner did not receive credit for blanking the Atlanta Braves as part of a seven-inning doubleheader game.)
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 6/20: I Still Have The Hiccups

[D’backs.com] D-backs lose 16th straight; Kelly breaks wrist - It was the 16th straight loss for the reeling D-backs, who also will be without the services of Carson Kelly, as the starting catcher suffered a fractured right wrist in the second inning when he was hit by a Buehler fastball. The loss stings, as it is the 30th in the D-backs’ last 32 games, but losing Kelly, who has been one of their best performers this year, really hurts. “He was catching at a very high level,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He was a very consistent offensive player for us. It’s nothing you ever want to see or have to talk about postgame, where your starting catcher has a wrist fracture.”
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

LEADING OFF: MLB begins checking pitchers for sticky stuff

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:. Major League Baseball begins its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances when umpires start making regular, random mound checks. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole isn’t sure what to expect. “I think I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/20/2021

Minnesota Twins (29-41) vs. Texas Rangers (25-45) June 20, 2021 2:35 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers +107 / Minnesota Twins -117; Over/Under: 9. The Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers meet in MLB action from Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Twins will look to build on...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/20/21

With another full slate of games across the MLB on Sunday there are plenty of places for you to make money with parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make you money. Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies over 12 runs -110 / Minnesota Twins -120 / Cleveland...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...
Relationship AdviceBleacher Report

Divorces That Need to Happen During 2021 MLB Trade Season

Hey, look: Things are beginning to heat up a bit in the trade market!. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays came together for the biggest MLB in-season trade of the 2021 campaign. Rays shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards went to Milwaukee in exchange for Brewers relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers' Brett Anderson to face D-backs, who drafted him long ago

Brett Anderson will try to string together another solid performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix. The veteran left-hander is coming off seven shutout innings against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on June 15. He allowed just one hit and...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

He’s the guy the Dodgers traded for Chris Taylor. He hasn’t given up

SUMMERLIN, Nev. — Las Vegas Ballpark is not in Las Vegas. The ballpark is in a suburb 10 miles west of the big city. In the distance, you can see the bright lights. The desert temperature has dipped into the mid-90s as afternoon turns into evening, and a journeyman minor league pitcher offers a handshake. This is his seventh consecutive triple-A season, for six different organizations.
MLBkshb.com

Another one run loss for the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins 6, Rockies 2: López shuts down Rockies in another road loss

That fifth road win remains elusive for the Rockies. On Tuesday Pablo López only allowed two runs to squeak by and Antonio Senzatela would have had a brilliant night if he only could have erased the four-run third inning. Instead, the Marlins beat the Rockies 6-2 as the Rockies dropped to 4-23 on the road and 24-37 overall.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

RubberDucks get no relief in 14-13 loss to Curve

Pitching did the RubberDucks in once again as three relievers gave up eight runs on seven hits in the final five innings on Wednesday night in their third consecutive loss. A four-run second inning and a five-run sixth inning put the Ducks (18-12) ahead 11-7 before the Curve (20-11) immediately responded with a six-run home half to erase the deficit.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres’ bats remain dormant in another loss to Mets

NEW YORK — Even as he spoke of the inevitability of downs coming along with ups during a long season,Padres manager Jayce Tingler acknowledged early Saturday afternoon a “sense of urgency” regarding his team’s slumping offense. Less than 30 minutes later, center fielder Trent Grisham was officially activated from the...