Snake Bytes 6/13: Slithering To Another Loss
[D'backs.com] Lovullo: 'We got to believe and get it done' - Hope is great. Conviction is better. That's the message manager Torey Lovullo wants to get through to his team. On Saturday afternoon, the D-backs were oh so close to snapping their losing streak, only to watch a furious ninth-inning rally by the Angels send them to a ninth straight loss, this one by an 8-7 margin at Chase Field. Arizona has lost 23 of 25 games and 32 of its last 37. It matches the worst 37-game stretch in franchise history, which was put together by the 2004 team that finished 51-111.