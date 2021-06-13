Snake Bytes 6/13: Slithering To Another Loss

[D’backs.com] D-backs lose 16th straight; Kelly breaks wrist - It was the 16th straight loss for the reeling D-backs, who also will be without the services of Carson Kelly, as the starting catcher suffered a fractured right wrist in the second inning when he was hit by a Buehler fastball. The loss stings, as it is the 30th in the D-backs’ last 32 games, but losing Kelly, who has been one of their best performers this year, really hurts. “He was catching at a very high level,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He was a very consistent offensive player for us. It’s nothing you ever want to see or have to talk about postgame, where your starting catcher has a wrist fracture.”