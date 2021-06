Shares in the U.K.'s fourth-largest grocer by market share, Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, surged in early trading after rejecting a $7.65 billion proposal from Clayton Dubilier & Rice. The supermarket says it rejected the 230 pence a share offer as undervaluing the company. Morrison's share price performance bucked a wider trend in morning trading, which saw the FTSE 100 opening lower, mirroring falls in Asian stocks. The bid has helped give the rest of the supermarket sector a boost, with the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury also posting small rises despite the FTSE's lower opening. Shares in Morrisons are up 31.5% at 234.6 pence, Tesco is up 2.5% at 227.35 pence and Sainsbury is up 4.6% at 272.4 pence.