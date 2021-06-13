Cancel
Why Benny From In The Heights Looks So Familiar

The film "In the Heights" just hit theaters a year after its initial release date. Like many other movies, the film was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Chicago Reader, one of the musical's stars, Corey Hawkins, who plays Benny, discussed how he felt about the movie finally being released. He explained that he believes after a year of COVID and racial strife, audiences will welcome such a hopeful movie: "This film is all about community. So what better way than a big old, huge musical that's like, hella fun and just a good time, but also reminds us about how important it is to look at each other and see each other and just feel each other, and understand those differences and the beauty in those differences."

