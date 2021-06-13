Hernando County Fire Fighters Rescue Several Animals From Spring Hill House Fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. – At 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 8000 block of Wooden Dr.

The call came in by the adult occupant who reported a fire in the garage.

According to Fire officials, the occupant was awoken by the sound of fire, who gathered his family and exited the structure. There were no smoke detectors going off to alert the family.

The first engine arrived within 6 minutes to a single-story home with heavy fire in the garage. The crew advanced a hose stream and brought the fire under control within 24 minutes, according to officials.

The fire resulted in heavy damage to the garage, with smoke damage to the interior of the home. The origin of the fire was a smoldering fire from welding earlier in the day.

The Florida State Fire Marshall was notified of the origin and cause of the fire. The Red Cross was notified for assistance for the adult occupant. HCFES crews rescued several animals from the structure.

HCFES responded with 3 fire engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 ALS medic units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, Fire Corps for a total of 18 personnel.

