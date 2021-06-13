Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County Fire Fighters Rescue Several Animals From Spring Hill House Fire

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXLlf_0aT1nSwd00

SPRING HILL, Fla. – At 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 8000 block of Wooden Dr.

The call came in by the adult occupant who reported a fire in the garage.

According to Fire officials, the occupant was awoken by the sound of fire, who gathered his family and exited the structure. There were no smoke detectors going off to alert the family.

The first engine arrived within 6 minutes to a single-story home with heavy fire in the garage. The crew advanced a hose stream and brought the fire under control within 24 minutes, according to officials.

The fire resulted in heavy damage to the garage, with smoke damage to the interior of the home. The origin of the fire was a smoldering fire from welding earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYyIm_0aT1nSwd00

The Florida State Fire Marshall was notified of the origin and cause of the fire. The Red Cross was notified for assistance for the adult occupant. HCFES crews rescued several animals from the structure.

HCFES responded with 3 fire engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 2 ALS medic units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, Fire Corps for a total of 18 personnel.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Government
City
Spring Hill, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Hernando County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Hernando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Hernando County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Als#Fire Hose#House Fire#Hcfes#The Red Cross#Ladder Truck#Battalion Chiefs#Fire Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Hillsborough River Car Crash Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Sunday afternoon. Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a light-colored sedan that had crashed and was overturned in the waters of the Hillsborough River near the intersection of W. Columbus Drive & N. Riverside Drive.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida: Watch the Weather, Wait to Water

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging residents who irrigate their lawns to take advantage of the upcoming summer rainy season and “watch the weather, wait to water.”. During the summer months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of...
Polk County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

First Case Of Rabies Confirmed In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, PCSO Animal Control responded to Poyner Road in Polk City, in reference to a fight between a dog and a raccoon. The owner of the Tibetan terrier mix separated the two animals and dispatched the raccoon; Animal Control responded, retrieved the raccoon carcass, and sent it to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies. The positive rabies was confirmed two days later.