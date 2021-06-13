CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 2021 | Ubisoft Announces Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a good while since we’ve seen the worlds of Mario and the Rabbids collided. The long awaited continuation of Nintendo and Ubisoft’s critically acclaimed collaboration, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, was announced today during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation. The official Nintendo website lists the game...

