E3 2021 | Ubisoft Announces Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

In the distant past, before the collective creative output of all of humanity was available at your fingertips, we got bored. When it was raining on the weekend, or during summer break, or maybe if you were visiting your grandparents and didn’t have anything to do, there was always Monopoly. Rules varied from household to household, and some were mere suggestions at best, but a game of Monopoly would kill an afternoon, and often put a significant strain on a friendship. Known by almost everyone and beloved by few, Monopoly has made the jump to the video game world many times before, recently on the Switch in 2017, and has come out in many, many different physical versions. While Monopoly has always been, well, Monopoly, Ubisoft’s announcement of Monopoly Madness promises to mix up the formula.

