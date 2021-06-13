Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

See the Strokes Play Fundraiser Gig for NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Strokes performed a full concert Saturday at New York’s newly renovated Irving Plaza as part of a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. The exuberant benefit gig — the first show at the venue in over two years, with attendees needing to show proof of vaccination — also featured onstage appearances by Wiley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as surprise opener John Mulaney; the comedian previously hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020 that featured the Strokes as musical guest.

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Maya Wiley
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Strokes#Comedown Machine#Q A#Mayawiley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Belts Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ With Foo Fighters at First Madison Square Garden Gig

Dave Chappelle helped the Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden for live music by making a surprise appearance and covering Radiohead’s “Creep.”. A fan-shot video captured Chappelle sauntering onto the stage and delivering a casual and cool performance of the alt-rock standard. And although the comedian — reasonably enough — couldn’t really push his voice to the same heights as Thom Yorke’s falsetto on the bridge, he had plenty of help from the crowd.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘In My Room’ With Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace and her Devouring Mothers bandmates Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson perform together for the first time in over a year on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series. The band filmed the performance at Grace’s home in Chicago, and opened with a rendition...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ariana Grande Partners With Vevo for ‘POV’ Performance Video

On Monday, Ariana Grande kicked off a live performance video series in partnership with Vevo built around songs from her latest album, Positions. The first video, for her song “POV,” shows Grande singing in front of a single spotlight in a field of flowers. After the intro, Grande is lit by a massive purple ring light overlooking her and her band.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Read the Black Music Action Coalition’s ‘Industry Report Card’ on Race in Music

A year ago — in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and a contentious reexamination of race in America — an array of artists, songwriters, managers, producers, lawyers, and other music executives came together to form the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), a nonprofit group dedicated to holding the slow-to-change music business accountable for its theatrical diversity pledges. This weekend, BMAC completed a full-scale, 37-page study on how well all those music companies have kept their promises in the last 12 months.
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

See a Preview of ‘Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home’

After more than a year of being homebound and Zoomed out, the cast of Broadway Bares are turning up the heat when Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home premieres online Sunday, June 20th on BroadwayCares.org. Featuring 14 all-new concept videos filmed exclusively for the event, the show will culminate with a celebratory finale shot in New York City’s Times Square.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Eternal Cool of Joan Armatrading

Joan Armatrading has always been a pioneer — but the world is finally catching up to her. She made her name in the early 1970s — a Black woman with a rock guitar, at a time when the radio couldn’t imagine such a thing. Over the past 50 years, she’s built her hardcore cult following by always going her own way, a fiercely independent voice who never sounds like anyone else. And with a whole new generation of female singer-songwriters rising up, from pop to indie rock, it makes sense that now is the moment for the world to rediscover and reappreciate a 70-year-old legend who still sounds way ahead of her time.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Bandcamp Juneteenth Fundraiser: Recommended Releases to Hear and Buy

Last summer, as protests for racial justice resounded through America’s streets, Bandcamp dedicated a full day of its revenue to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The independent music platform is repeating that fundraiser this Friday, June 18th, in honor of Juneteenth — the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in Texas in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Bandcamp’s share of all purchases made on the 18th, from midnight to midnight Pacific time, will go to support the NAACP’s work; the rest of each sale, as always, will go toward artists and labels.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Kate Taylor Premieres Sunny Beatles Cover From New Album

Beatle remakes have been with us for decades, but Kate Taylor’s rendition of “Good Day Sunshine” brings several new twists to the concept of another Lennon-McCartney revisit. Taylor, the younger sister of James, came to the world’s attention in 1971 with her star-studded (and soul-flavored) debut, Sister Kate. In the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

Latin Grammys Announce 2021 Show

The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 18th. The three-hour telecast will air live on Univision starting at 8 p.m. ET, while a one-hour preshow will air starting at 7 p.m. ET. Nominations for the 22nd Latin Grammys will be announced on September 28th.