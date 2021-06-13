See the Strokes Play Fundraiser Gig for NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley

Joan Armatrading has always been a pioneer — but the world is finally catching up to her. She made her name in the early 1970s — a Black woman with a rock guitar, at a time when the radio couldn’t imagine such a thing. Over the past 50 years, she’s built her hardcore cult following by always going her own way, a fiercely independent voice who never sounds like anyone else. And with a whole new generation of female singer-songwriters rising up, from pop to indie rock, it makes sense that now is the moment for the world to rediscover and reappreciate a 70-year-old legend who still sounds way ahead of her time.