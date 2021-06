Delaying the partial or full removal of a lung can put cancer patients at higher risk for recurrence and death. That’s what researchers found among early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients who put off surgery for more than 12 weeks after diagnosis. "Unfortunately, due to paucity of high-quality evidence, there are no well-recognized guidelines that recommend an ideal or safe interval between lung cancer diagnosis and surgery. This is partly due to the ambiguity in date of diagnosis in previous studies, including our own prior work. This current study uses a uniform definition based on CT scans that show a lesion suspicious for lung cancer," Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told HCB News.