Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcome twins

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2DAd_0aT1mLu900
Lauren Burnham (L) and fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr. have welcomed twins. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed twins this weekend.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" the 39-year-old race-car driver and real-estate broker said in an Instagram Stories post Saturday.

"Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

He did not reveal the names of his newborn son and daughter with Burnham, 29.

The couple met on the ABC dating show in 2018 and got married the following year. They are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Alessi.

Last weekend, Luyendyk Jr. posted a photo of the family on Instagram.

"SO CLOSE! Could it be our last Sunday as a family of three? Little YouTube video goes live tomorrow on the twins nursery, can't wait for you all to see it!" Luyendyk Jr. captioned the portrait.

