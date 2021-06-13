Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Sunday shows - Biden foreign policy in focus

By The Hill staff
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htJx8_0aT1mIFy00
© Getty Images

President Biden 's foreign policy was in the spotlight during the Sunday morning political shows as the G-7 summit concluded.

Biden will now travel to a gathering of NATO leaders and will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.

Read The Hill's complete coverage below.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed the upcoming meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the event “is not going to be a flip-the-light switch moment.”

When asked by host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” how he defines success out of the meeting with Putin, Blinken said Biden will “make clear” to the Russian president that “we seek a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.”

By KYLE BALLUCK

“What we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the communique coming out of this summit is going to reflect that.”

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on China to provide transparency, access for internal experts and information sharing, as investigators continue their investigations into the origins of COVID-19.

Blinken dodges on Biden, Trump comparison: 'I'm resolutely looking forward, not backward'

By CAROLINE VAKIL

“We’re focused on the future, moving forward. We’ve had a very good couple of days with the G-7 in actually demonstrating that democracies can come together and deliver for people in real ways, real outcomes, a billion shots in arms,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

By DOMINICK MASTRANGELO

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released this weekend found 52 percent of Americans have confidence President Biden will represent the U.S. well when making deals and discussing challenges with leaders of other countries around the world.

Pelosi: 'I don't give up on Joe Manchin'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she doesn’t “give up on [Sen.] Joe Manchin [D-W.Va.],” after the senator announced last week that he will vote against a sweeping bill to overhaul elections, putting the future of the legislation in question in the evenly split Senate.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

“In terms of the data mining, what the Republicans did, what the administration did, the Justice Department under the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said she thinks liberal Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the court's term, which could allow President Biden to nominate his successor and a Democratic Senate to confirm a nominee.

By CAROLINE VAKIL

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back against assertions that President Trump was not tough on Russia during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

By SARAH POLUS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday blasted what he sees as censorship of speech and ideas on college campuses, calling it one of his biggest concerns.

Giuliani accuses Biden of 'caving in to Iran'

By JORDAN WILLIAMS

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lamented a series of foreign policy decisions by President Biden while accusing the president of "caving into Iran" on its nuclear program.

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

241K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Sarah
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Republicans#Iran#Nato#Russian#Mychael#State#Cnn#Abc News Ipsos#Americans#D#The Justice Department#A Democratic Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Fight of his presidency': White House vows to keep pressing for greater voter access ahead of doomed vote

President Joe Biden will continue pressing to expand voting access, even if a key Senate vote fails, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. While Biden does not expect 10 "magical" Republicans to support a procedural vote on the issue on Tuesday, Psaki is hopeful Democrats could persuade West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to back the effort so the party can debate the issue on the Senate floor.
Presidential ElectionCNN

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy

(CNN) — The coming days will go a long way to deciding if Joe Biden's presidency is one for the history books, or whether it will founder on deep US divides. The first six months of any administration before lawmakers go home for the summer are crucial to enacting an agenda. So it's crunch time for Biden's effort to conclude a deal on infrastructure reform while also honoring his promise to voters to cooperate with Republicans -- though they make no secret of the party's desire to destroy his presidency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has returned to Washington, DC, after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, days after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both the US and Russian ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: The center strikes back

The political center is striking back — at least for now. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has become the most influential member of the Senate, occupying a perch from which he is able to mute his own party’s most ambitious goals. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), an avatar of Clinton-era...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans back in Washington

(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

The Biden-Harris immigration policy is failing as intended

The Biden immigration policy is appalling on its face, but looks can be deceiving. Despite the record surge of illegal entries wracking the U.S. southern border states during President Biden‘s still-fresh tenure, apparent failure appears intentional. Americans shouldn’t fall for the ruse. Vice President Kamala Harris drew the short straw...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...