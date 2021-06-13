Sunday shows - Biden foreign policy in focus

© Getty Images

President Biden 's foreign policy was in the spotlight during the Sunday morning political shows as the G-7 summit concluded.

Biden will now travel to a gathering of NATO leaders and will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed the upcoming meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the event “is not going to be a flip-the-light switch moment.”

When asked by host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” how he defines success out of the meeting with Putin, Blinken said Biden will “make clear” to the Russian president that “we seek a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.”

By KYLE BALLUCK

“What we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the communique coming out of this summit is going to reflect that.”

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on China to provide transparency, access for internal experts and information sharing, as investigators continue their investigations into the origins of COVID-19.

Blinken dodges on Biden, Trump comparison: 'I'm resolutely looking forward, not backward'

By CAROLINE VAKIL

“We’re focused on the future, moving forward. We’ve had a very good couple of days with the G-7 in actually demonstrating that democracies can come together and deliver for people in real ways, real outcomes, a billion shots in arms,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

By DOMINICK MASTRANGELO

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released this weekend found 52 percent of Americans have confidence President Biden will represent the U.S. well when making deals and discussing challenges with leaders of other countries around the world.

Pelosi: 'I don't give up on Joe Manchin'

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she doesn’t “give up on [Sen.] Joe Manchin [D-W.Va.],” after the senator announced last week that he will vote against a sweeping bill to overhaul elections, putting the future of the legislation in question in the evenly split Senate.

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

“In terms of the data mining, what the Republicans did, what the administration did, the Justice Department under the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

By MYCHAEL SCHNELL

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said she thinks liberal Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the court's term, which could allow President Biden to nominate his successor and a Democratic Senate to confirm a nominee.

By CAROLINE VAKIL

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back against assertions that President Trump was not tough on Russia during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

By SARAH POLUS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday blasted what he sees as censorship of speech and ideas on college campuses, calling it one of his biggest concerns.

Giuliani accuses Biden of 'caving in to Iran'

By JORDAN WILLIAMS

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lamented a series of foreign policy decisions by President Biden while accusing the president of "caving into Iran" on its nuclear program.