Starz's 'Blindspotting' series had a lot to live up to. So its creators forged a different path.
From "Soul Food" to "Clueless," there have been successful film-to-TV adaptations, but none have higher stakes than “Blindspotting.”. Based on director Carlos López Estrada's electrifying 2018 debut feature of the same name, which chronicled three days in life of Oakland, California, resident Collin (Daveed Diggs) and his best friend Miles (Rafael Casal), Starz's new dramedy series shifts the lens to Ashley (Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles' girlfriend and the mother of his 6-year-old son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).www.nbcnews.com