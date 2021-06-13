'Magic lantern' a visual aid to teaching at Bloomington High School

Today, film and photography, and the devices that create and display them, are taken for granted as a normal, even mundane, part of everyday life. This was not the case a century ago when technologies such as film were still in their infancy and other devices existed in forms very different from today. Examples of many of these early technologies are preserved in the collections of the McLean County Museum of History. One striking example is a balopticon, or lantern slide projector, once used by Bloomington High School staff during the first half of the 20th century.