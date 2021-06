When was the last time you went on a long road trip?. Sometimes driving in rush-hour traffic here in the DFW area feels like a long road trip. Last week, we went to and from Denver because my son had a baseball tournament and on the way back, one of my kids was so anxious to get back that it was a very unpleasant trip for them. They kept asking, “how much longer?” and “are we there yet? and because they were so worried about this, they ended up missing out on some things with their friends.