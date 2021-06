Luka Modric and Croatia lost the opening Group Stage match of the European Championship 1-0 to England. Modric played the full 90 minutes. The Three Lions started strongly at Wembley in London, England. They got forward well and pressed and counter-pressed to force Croatia into turnovers in their own half. Modric was positioned high up the pitch early in the match, defensively. He was strong on the ball and was the only player who looked comfortable building out of England’s pressure.