00 Wines 2018 VGR Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Just from looking at it in my glass, I can tell that the Cep Pinot Noir is the kind of Pinot Noir I’m going to like. Its color is a limpid, rosy magenta, which tells me that the wine is going to be lightweight. For Pinot Noir, that means it veers closer to the floral, botanical end of the flavor spectrum than the dense, candied end. And the wine delivers: It smells like bergamot tea, potting soil and roses, leading into flavors of cranberry and strawberry, framed by gentle tannins and tight acidity.