00 Wines 2018 VGR Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Sharp, intense aromas of spicy plum and cranberry fruit open into a truly lovely wine with an expansive palate. It deftly incorporates young, tight red fruits with details of mineral (one-fifth was fermented in amphora). The barrel influence is muted, the acidity is more prominent, and the phenolic elements are constrained but important and bring a touch of chicken stock to the finish. The balance overall is impeccable, and the aging potential excellent. Drink now and over the next decade. Paul Gregutt.www.winemag.com