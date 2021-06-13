HS Senior Asks Hoboken Residents What Advice They’d Give Their 18-Year-Old Self

Turning 18 is an important milestone. This period of growth and fun marks the cross-section of childhood and adulthood. However, it isn’t as simple as that. As a new adult, the road ahead is daunting and full of uncertainties. Sophia Perez-Olle, an 18-year-old Hoboken resident is graduating from high school this year and upon reflection of who she is and wants to be, thought it would be beneficial to look to the community for advice. For her senior capstone project at The Hudson School, Sophia asked Hoboken residents and workers what advice they would give their 18-year-old self. Read on to see what advice these Hoboken locals would give their 18-year-old-selves.