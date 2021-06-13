Box Office: ‘In the Heights’ Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

In the Heights is exactly the kind of movie everyone claims to want but then ignores when Hollywood actually makes it. We played ourselves. Warner Bros. had been trying to keep expectations in check for the last few months, knowing full-well that In the Heights was being commercially overhyped and that the online fandom/anticipation was not being matched outside the film nerd bubble. Hence the nationwide free Mother's Day sneak preview and the deluge of free word-of-mouth screenings leading up to the film's domestic theatrical debut. Even while Warner Bros. sold the living hell out of this $55 million musical, they knew they weren't breaking through. At their best, Warner Bros.' marketing is the best in the business at turning non-franchise films into "got to see this in theatres" event movies. Think, offhand, Magic Mike, The Conjuring, Gravity, American Sniper, It, A Star Is Born and Crazy Rich Asians. Unfortunately, the magic didn't work this time.