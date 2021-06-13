Cancel
Movies

Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“In the Heights,” the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show, didn’t hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. musical generated a wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below earlier expectations suggesting the feel-good film would reach $20 million. “In the Heights” also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio’s parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn’t report its digital viewership.

