Stella McCartney Made an Impassioned Call for Sustainability in Fashion at the G7 Summit

By Christian Allair
Posted by 
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past week, the G7 summit took place in Cornwall, England, where the Prince of Wales gathered world leaders and a handful of influential CEOs to discuss how they can unite and collaborate on global climate change efforts. One of the thought leaders on hand was the designer Stella McCartney, who represented the fashion industry in these important discussions. McCartney is a well-known environmental activist and her label makes use of several eco-friendly practices, including using Econyl fabric (which is made from recycled plastic bottles) and innovating on new, sustainable faux furs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Industry#G7 Summit
