Stella McCartney Made an Impassioned Call for Sustainability in Fashion at the G7 Summit

Fashion was one of the topics on the table at this year’s Group of Seven Summit, the three-day inter-governmental forum hosted in Cornwall, England. His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales built upon the Sustainable Markets Initiative (“SMI”) that he announced at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2020 by announcing ten industries to prioritize when it comes to climate action. Fashion & Textiles is among the critical industries due to its scale – it is one of the world’s largest manufacturing sectors with outputs of $2.4 trillion globally – and its impact on the planet. According to SMI, the global apparel industry contributes approximately 10 percent of global GHG emissions, and consumption within the sector is only expected to rise within the next decade, with the volume of garments and accessories purchased by consumers slated to grow by 60 percent by 2030.