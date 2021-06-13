New Japanese Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s West Side

'Mom!!! I'm BORED!!' Have your kids already had all of the fun they can have at home? It's probably time to get out and explore our beautiful city. After the summer of 2020 also known as the summer of going nowhere, it is pretty exciting to find new things to do. If it's been a while since you've visited cMoe, I guarantee you that there are new exhibits to see. Did you know they have a beach, and you can even have a birthday party there?