New Japanese Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s West Side
Those of us who love Asian food (guilty, party of one) will soon have a new restaurant on Evansville's west side to get our fix. Evansville 411 News, who tracks applications for new business developments in the area and shares them on their Facebook page, reported Wednesday afternoon, Osaka Japanese Hibachi and Sushi is in the process of taking over the space formerly known as Crazy Buffet II, and most recently Star Buffet on Pearl Drive in the building which is also home to Buffalo Wild Wings, Eye Mart, and Palm Beach Tan.newstalk1280.com