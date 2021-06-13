Cancel
IMF says will explore options for re-allocating $100 bln in SDRs to poor countries

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed the Group of Seven’s support for a $650 billion allocation of the lender’s emergency reserves and said it would work with members on way to re-allocate $100 billion of that to the poorest countries.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, in a statement, said the $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights, the largest ever, would help boost global reserves and allow countries to fund needed fiscal measures to exit the pandemic.

She said she would work with IMF members in coming months on how they could channel SDRs or use budget loans to reach the goal of raising $100 billion for the most vulnerable countries. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

