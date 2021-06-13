Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadget Flow

Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker improves your visibility when you’re out at night

By Amy Poole
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you often walk the dog or run outdoors at night, you need the Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker. This gadget features colorful LEDs that glow or flash in the dark. Therefore, people and drivers can easily notice your presence at night. Clip it onto your clothes, hat, shoes, bags, or other spot. The powerful neodymium magnets hold the wearable magnetic LED marker in place. Therefore, you won’t have to constantly adjust it if you’re out running. Furthermore, it uses a powerful lithium battery that can last for 70 hours at a time. And it’s weather resistant, allowing you to wear it while it’s raining, too. Don’t stop living just because it’s dark, but improve your visibility and safety with this useful gadget.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
197
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Weather#Nite Ize#Taglit
Related
TechnologyDigital Trends

Upright Go’s new budget wearable nags you when you slouch to improve posture

If you’ve ever had a parent tell you to sit up straight do you don’t ruin your posture, you know that you can sometimes end up slouching into your day without even realizing it. Good posture is actually important to your health, since keeping your spine correctly aligned lets you move more easily and also eases tension and stress on muscles and joints. Bad posture can lead to back and neck pain if left unchecked.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nomad Rugged Folio for iPad works with iPad Pro’s smart wake and sleep functionality

Protect your iPad Pro and use it effortlessly with the Nomad Rugged iPad Folio. This iPad accessory is compatible with iPad Pro’s smart wake and sleep feature. It automatically wakes and puts your device to sleep when you open or close the folio. What’s more, the vegetable-tanned Horween leather patinas beautifully over time. And it comes from one of the oldest tanneries in the US. Moreover, this accessory folds back into a kickstand while a dozen magnets lock it into place. This keeps your iPad Pro at just the right angle while you watch your favorite content. Furthermore, the slim construction and TPE bumper keep this product convenient yet protective. Meanwhile, 52 rare-earth neodymium magnets let the cover attach to both the front and back of the case. Finally, since this leather good is Apple Pencil compatible, you’ll stay productive.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Hive Motion Sensor sends instant notifications right to your phone for extra security

When you have the Hive Motion Sensor, you always know what’s going on. That’s because this home security gadget sends notifications right to your phone if it detects movement. So you don’t have to worry about what might be going on—you’ll know if anything happens. It requires the Hive Hub to get set up, and then it works with your Hive ecosystem of gadgets. This means your whole home can work seamlessly together, giving you peace of mind when you’re out or far away. Furthermore, this indoor motion sensor can alert you of simple things, too, like your children arriving home from school. With all your smart home gadgets linked together, it’s easy to manage through the Hive app, and you can even set up to six notification time slots per day. This way, you aren’t disturbed at inconvenient moments.
Electronicswearable-technologies.com

Fitbit Wearables Will Soon Detect Your Snoring At Night

Fitbit may soon add snoring and noise detection to its devices. As reported by 9to5Google, details were found in the current Google APK for Android that indicate new functions for Fitbit’s smartwatches and fitness trackers. According to descriptions, the new feature will enable your microphone during sleep so that your...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Blueair Blue air purifiers let you change their color with customizable prefilters

Your air purifier should reflect your style, which is what the Blueair Blue air purifiers do. With customizable prefilter colors, the Blue family of purifiers lets you change their color in seconds. But it’s not all about looks. Additionally, boasting plug-and-play simplicity, they offer easy control with just one button. Furthermore, available in several models, choose the Blue Pure 411 Auto, Blue Pure 311 Auto, Blue Pure 411+, Blue Pure 411, Blue Pure 211+, Blue Pure 211+ Auto, or Blue Pure 121. If you go for an Auto model, you’ll get a gadget with particle sensors and Auto mode as well. These air purifiers work well anywhere thanks to their 360-degree air intake, giving you a simple way to manage the air quality in your home. Say goodbye to allergens, germs, odors, and more.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

PEBLWEAR wireless music remote responds to gestures when you swipe, slide, or hold

Giving you control of your songs right at your fingertips, the PEBLWEAR wireless music remote makes your music listening experience a breeze. In fact, this gadget responds to three simple gestures: swipe, slide, and hold. Designed with a palm-size curved surface, it recognizes when you touch it and directly responds to your fingertips. Amazingly, its patent-pending Tangible Touch technology ensures PEBLWEAR can even work through textiles when they aren’t too thick. So you can keep it in your pocket and still use it without taking it out. This design ensures it offers a hassle-free, safe, and easy-to-use listening experience. When you’re keeping active and out and about, you can change the song without looking at your device. So, if you’re on a bike ride, you won’t have to endanger yourself by taking your eyes off the road.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Golden Concept EV44 elegant Apple Watch case has a steel chain bracelet and color options

Turn your Apple smartwatch into a statement timepiece with the Golden Concept EV44 elegant Apple Watch Case. It has a steel chain bracelet and a butterfly enclosure that add elegance. In fact, a master craftsman polishes the Case’s stainless steel for a unique look. Also, the manufacturing process is the same that the Swiss watch industry relies on. Moreover, the different color options let you select the color or material that suits your mood for the day. Furthermore, with the necessary screws included in the box, you’ll have everything you need to make adjustments. Finally, this Apple timepiece accessory is limited to just 9,999 pieces, so each case has its serial number on its temple. Your Apple Watch has never looked so good.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Ludbeat bone conduction wireless headphones transmit sound by vibrating your temporal bone

Listen to your favorite audio in a whole new way with the Ludbeat bone conduction wireless headphones. Providing world-class sound, these headphones transmit it by converting sound into vibrations in your temporal bone. Essentially, the headphones play the role of your eardrums. In doing so, they leave your ear canal open so you still have much more presence in the world around you. Enjoy sound that pulses inside you, enveloping you, rather than simply blasting loud noise into your eardrums. With a battery capacity of 800 mAh, these bone conduction wireless headphones take only an hour to fully charge. Then, they can provide up to 20 hours of battery life. Furthermore, with an IPX7 water- and sweat-resistance rating, they also use the newest Qualcomm TWS chip. Finally, they come with a super sleek design in white or black color options.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Kasperi Fold Top backpack features yak leather for a soft texture and rugged look

Turn heads wherever you go with the Kasperi Fold Top backpack. This gorgeous backpack uses both cow and yak leather in areas where their characteristics excel. The soft yet textured yak leather is in the folding part of the bag. Meanwhile, the sturdy cow leather lends structure to the bag’s frame. What’s more, this fold-top backpack even comes with its own detachable laptop computer sleeve and fits those up to 15″. So you can carry your laptop in style. Moreover, the bag has six external attachment points for carrying gear like camera tripods, camping equipment, and fishing rods. Furthermore, the 60 mm wide shoulder straps are ergonomically designed for comfort, while a top handle allows for easy carrying. There’s even a place for a rear bicycle light, an interior D-ring key loop, and an outer pocket for smaller items. Carry your necessities elegantly with this unique leather backpack.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Beats Studio Buds let you control the noise with ANC and a transparency mode

Create your own immersive audio experience with the Beats by Dre Studio Buds. These wireless earphones block out unwanted noise with ANC. There’s also a transparency mode for when you want to bring in sound from your environment. What’s more, these earbuds provide premium audio through a customized acoustic platform. This is what gives you music that extracts emotion from every beat. Additionally, with up to 8 hours of listening time and a total of 24 hours with the charging case, you really can listen all day long. Moreover, the Beats Studio Buds give you simple, one-touch pairing via Bluetooth on your Apple or Android device. And they even work with Siri for a hands-free Apple experience. Finally, the Beats by Dre Studio Buds are IPX4-rated against sweat and water, so you can wear them while you work out or walk through the rain without worry.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand charges two devices at the same time

Charge Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. Most impressively, it lets you charge 2 devices simultaneously. And, with its Dual Qi Wireless Fast-Charging technology, you can charge both iPhones at 7.5 W and Androids at 10 W. Otherwise, you can use this Qi-enabled charging stand to power up other Qi-enabled devices like headphones and smartwatches. What’s more, its 65º tilt lets you view your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. And you’ll love the fabric-wrapped stand. It keeps your phone secure and adds a warm, cozy look to this desk gadget. Moreover, the stand portion includes 2 coils that charge at 10 W, and the charging pad boasts 1 coil that charges at 10 W. Finally, the subtle design looks great in your office or living area.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Pod Jacket Pro AirPods case adds a luxurious leather touch to your AirPods

Add personality to your AirPods with the Bellroy Pod Jacket Pro AirPods case. Its cover features premium leather that feels great in your hand and builds character over time. What’s more, the eco-tanned and certified leather comes in five gorgeous colors. That way, you can be sure it matches your style. And the tailored, one-piece construction makes this organization gadget convenient to use and tight-fitting. Additionally, the lanyard loopholes provide a way for you to attach this case to your bag, keys, or other accessories. Furthermore, the leather hinge ensures flexibility and strength when you open the case. Moreover, the charging port cutout is super handy, acting as both a button push spot and a status light hole. This is the ideal way to travel and take your AirPods with you everywhere.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Azeron Classic ergonomic gaming keypad lets you customize it from 15 different colors

Get just the right fit with the Azeron Classic ergonomic gaming keypad. Plus, you can choose from 15 different color options ranging from Galaxy Purple to Copper to Glow in the Dark! Seriously, this gamer gadget offers so many different options that you’re sure to find one that suits your hand in an ideal way. With an ergonomic design, it provides superior comfort. So you can game away on your console or computer without any bother from your hand. Select from a curved or flat palm rest, and then select whether you have a medium or large hand size. Furthermore, this ergonomic gaming keypad comes in models for both left- and right-handers. With an analog stick that recognizes 360 movements from consoles, it also has 26 programmable keys that have a 10-million-click lifespan. Say goodbye to fatigue and misclicks—enjoy your favorite games in comfort!
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Olight Warrior Mini 2 tactical EDC flashlight has an integrated Smart Proximity Sensor

See up to 722 feet away with the Olight Warrior Mini 2 tactical EDC flashlight, which boasts a maximum output of 1,750 lumens. Impressively, it also has a smart proximity sensor to prevent overheating. This means it automatically dims its light and turns off when it senses lens obstruction for a minute. Furthermore, the Warrior Mini 2 offers an impressive battery life of up to 45 days. So you can keep the adventure going. Designed with a reversible clip, it lets you keep its bezel down in your pocket. So it’s easy to pull out and use as a tactical light in any emergency. With a compact size, it measures fewer than 5″ long and offers a carabiner-style ring that makes it easy to clip anywhere. Finally, its dual switches let you operate the different modes with the side switch and tail switch.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Dome Audio D4 Bluetooth Bone Conduction Headphones offer surround sound technology

Enjoy listening to music in a whole new way with the Dome Audio D4 Bluetooth Bone Conduction Headphones. While some headphones stick with the status quo, these ones sure don’t. Their triple-patented design offers surround sound audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and bone conduction technology. Furthermore, you’ll love that you can interchange the noise-isolating dome covers. This gives you pretty much limitless fashion options. Additionally, the dome covers block out ambient noise when you want them to. Providing both open- and closed-ear listening options, these bone conduction headphones improve your situational awareness and safety when you’re out. Finally, crafted with four speakers, the Dome Audio D4 Headphones let you hear your audio in full fidelity while also being aware of important ambient sounds.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Titanium Elektron smart self-charging watch uses gravity for an infinite power reserve

Stop charging your smartwatch and get the Titanium Elektron smart self-charging watch. Drawing its power from gravity, this intelligent gadget has an infinite power reserve. Impressively, it uses just eight components, including an oscillating weight that moves when you do, to generate its own power. Designed around your needs, this micromechanical watch uses self-charging technology so you never have to worry about a low battery again. Moreover, its intuitive, easy-to-use design has an always-on display that monitors your health and activity. While it looks like a traditional Swiss watch, it boasts cutting-edge smart tech inside. In fact, you can easily sync it with the Oxygen app for even more detailed activity analysis and health advice. Furthermore, this timepiece collects your physical data 24/7 so you always know how you’re doing.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Watch Strap for Apple Watch pairs leather with durable polymer for performance

Get a smartwatch strap that can stand up to your daily routine with the Bellroy Watch Strap for Apple Watch. It combines leather with sturdy polymer, so it’s suitable to wear to work and during workouts. And you’ll be happy to know that the eco-tanned premium leather develops a classic patina as it ages. Meanwhile, the bracelet’s sculptured curves are designed to complement the Apple Watch’s shape so that the two blend seamlessly. Additionally, if you can’t stand a sweaty wrist, this leather good has you covered. Its textured underside keeps your skin dry and comfortable all day. Available in a range of sophisticated colors, this Apple accessory is sure to match your personal style. Finally, the adjustable fit allows you to adjust the strap to your wrist size.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

QuietCool Smart Attic Fan with App Control

Here is an attic fan that you can easily control with your smartphone. The QuietCool Smart Attic Gable Fan has 3 speeds with 2830 CFM capacity. This fan has a plug & play design with built-in mounting tabs. It has consumption rate of as low as 163 watts. You may...