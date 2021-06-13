Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker improves your visibility when you’re out at night
If you often walk the dog or run outdoors at night, you need the Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker. This gadget features colorful LEDs that glow or flash in the dark. Therefore, people and drivers can easily notice your presence at night. Clip it onto your clothes, hat, shoes, bags, or other spot. The powerful neodymium magnets hold the wearable magnetic LED marker in place. Therefore, you won’t have to constantly adjust it if you’re out running. Furthermore, it uses a powerful lithium battery that can last for 70 hours at a time. And it’s weather resistant, allowing you to wear it while it’s raining, too. Don’t stop living just because it’s dark, but improve your visibility and safety with this useful gadget.thegadgetflow.com