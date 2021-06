Each time I go on the Instagram app, I am bombarded by so much content – some of it refreshingly original and some of it being so done to death it almost feels like déjà vu. I mean, I see one quote or a meme of a page, it goes viral and then I see it popping up on every meme page. Similarly, sometimes the Instagram trends lack originality with many content creators forgetting to add their own personality to the video. It is challenging though and everyone can’t make all landmark content. However, amidst all that, when we come across a video so refreshing and unpretentious, it’s just heartening. Recently, the video of a woman riding a horse wearing a saree got viral as people watched the air of confidence she exuded with each stride.