Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Shop owner's plea as California reopens: 'I need customers'

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) - During the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Martha Medina would occasionally slip into her shuttered store on Los Angeles' oldest street to ensure everything was secure. Colorful folklorico dresses from each of Mexico's 32 states lined the walls. Black charro suits worn by mariachis and...

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Shop#Ap#Dia De Los Muertos#Mexican#Latinos#Olvera Street#Dodgers#Angels Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

California Coffee Shop Owner Fires Her Own Husband Over Racial Slur

The owner of a San Francisco coffee shop that came under fire last year for its treatment of customers of color has fired her husband after he used a racial slur, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Eileen Rinaldi, owner of Ritual Coffee Roasters, says her husband, John Rinaldi, will have nothing to do with the business whatsoever after the “extremely upsetting” incident last month. Her husband admitted to using the N-word in a spat with a Black man over a parking spot in May, but he said he was just “repeating the derogatory word that was shouted at me.” The firing comes after Rinaldo made drastic changes at the business in response to concerns raised by employees last year about diversity. “Staff have shared with me that they are really happy with the results we have seen from our work, especially over the past year,” Rinaldi was quoted saying.
California StateRecord

California is scheduled to fully reopen Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

California is scheduled to officially reopen Tuesday after largely being shut down for more than a year to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state has implemented some of the strictest lockdown regulations in the country throughout the pandemic, beginning with a statewide stay-at-home order last March, which left schools and many businesses shuttered or operating with drastically reduced capacities and services.
Las Vegas, NVLodging

Hilton Will Grow Its Las Vegas Footprint to 11,000 Rooms By 2022

LAS VEGAS—Hilton is growing its Las Vegas footprint to have more than 30 hotels and over 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by the end of 2021. On the heels of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton’s June opening, and weeks before the debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts World Las Vegas complex, Hilton is making a return to Las Vegas, bringing its luxury brands to the Strip.
Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

These Miami ZIP Codes are in Danger of Ending Up Underwater Because of Rising Sea Levels

Atlantis is a fun story but a grim reality. Nobody really wants to live underwater, except the marine life. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and rising global sea levels directly endanger Miami’s property development. Floods are ranking at the very top of environmental danger. Residents, especially young families, first-time homeowners, and investors, are reasonably worried about future development. Your assets and even your health are on the line. So, it pays to be informed.
Brooklyn, NYodwyerpr.com

Tulchan, 193 Check In at Soho House IPO

Tulchan Group and The One Nine Three Group are handling the IPO of London’s Membership Collective Group, owner of the Soho House private club network, which plans a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Launched in 1995, there are 28 Soho Houses in ten countries. The US Soho Houses...
Florida Statesflcn.com

Best rated casinos in Florida

Florida is a top-rated family tourist destination because of its gorgeous scenery. The weather is pleasant and there are numerous attractions to enjoy, including the food (citrus, seafood and key lime pie) and Disney World and Universal Studios. Beaches, theme parks, natural scenery and orange groves are all well-known in Florida. The Florida Everglades, which are located on the East Coast, are noted for their natural splendor. Because of its plentiful sunshine and relatively milder subtropical temperature, it is known as the Sunshine State.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars In San Francisco

For a few years, Pride Weekend coincided with a huge (and positive!) decision from the Supreme Court. This year, though, Pride Month, comes hand-in-hand with an entirely different development: the full reopening of nightlife in California. As of June 15, most restrictions fall to the wayside, so whether they were running parklets and takeout during the pandemic or shuttered entirely, most of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ hotspots are about to reopen in force. Below you’ll find 15 precious places that have endured both the economic fallout from COVID and the general disappearance of queer spaces nationwide — and they’re eager to welcome you back.
San Francisco, CAaudacy.com

San Francisco ranked as country's top 'vaxcation' destination

LawnStarter has ranked the best cities for summer "vaxcation," comparing the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 30 indicators of fun, safety, accommodation pricing and excursions. San Francisco topped the leader board. The city's "vibrant nightlife" and attractions were a major reason. "So feel free to ditch the mask —...
Midland, TXPosted by
B93

$3 DOLLAR DOMINOS PIZZAS DROP AGAIN THIS TUESDAY JUNE 22ND!

Hot Days...HOT PIZZA AND IT'S TIME TO DROP SOME MORE PIZZA!. Dominos is doing again this Tuesday June 22, 2021!. The $3 Dollar Medium Pizzas From Domoins are BACK!. Yes, the $3 Dollar Medium Pizzas Are BAck this Tuesday. We have been teaming up with Dominos for the past 17 years to bring you this event. I mean it's the best PIZZA deal you will find anywhere!
Hilton, NYSKIFT

Hilton Goes All-In on a Vegas Future With $4.3 Billion Resort 🔒

Hilton’s rapid growth in Sin City signals the company sees a full travel rebound for Las Vegas, which greatly suffered from a year of no major events during the pandemic. But developing a successful Las Vegas mega-resort doesn’t come cheap: Celine Dion wouldn’t leave Caesars Palace for pennies.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

PHOTO: 19 fake Rolex watches seized at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 19 fake Rolex watches at JFK Airport last week, the agency said Monday. Officers examining a shipment of watches sent through the airport from Hong Kong on June 15 discovered that they were all counterfeit, CBP said in a press release.
California Statesightunseen.com

You’ll Never Guess Which California Town is Undergoing an Art Renaissance — Thanks, In Part, to This New Artist-Run Gallery

Here at Sight Unseen, we could of course rattle off a long list of renowned, influential city centers for art and design: Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, Copenhagen, New York and more. But lately, Long Beach, California, has landed on our radar — yes, you heard right, Long Beach, home to the Queen Mary and Snoop Dogg. Against the backdrop of the longstanding Long Beach Museum of Art, the newly opened multidisciplinary contemporary art space Compound, and exhibitions and studio spaces at the picturesque seaside Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, newcomer In Various Forms, an art gallery founded by artists Kalla McGuire of Küdd:krig HOME and Cindy Hsu Zell, plans to open its doors later this summer. In advance of their opening, Sight Unseen spoke with co-founder Zell about their vision and goals for the Long Beach space.
Austin, TXPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Austin

Austin is the capital of Texas and the seat and major city of Travis County, with sections of the city stretching into Hays and Williamson counties. It is the 11th most populous city in the United States, the fourth most populous city in Texas, and the second most populated state capital city, having been founded on December 27, 1839. (after Phoenix, Arizona). Since 2010, it has been one of the most rapidly developing major cities in the United States. According to the Globalization and World Cities Research Network, Austin is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States and is classified as a "Beta" global city.
Relationship Advicetheknot.com

14 St. Louis Wedding Venues You'll Love

If you're looking to get married in the city of the Gateway Arch, or are seeking some of the best event spaces West of the Mississippi River, look no further. There is so much in the bustling industrial city of St. Louis and the beautiful surrounding wineries and lakes that it's hard to choose where exactly you'd want to host your big day. These incredible wedding venues in and around the St. Louis area not only bring feature scenic backdrops and historic architecture but speak to the industrial-meets-rustic charm that the city is known for. Many historical buildings are utilized as wedding venues, as well as beautiful rolling hills and outdoor spaces that are simply breathtaking. It can get pretty hot in the summer months in Missouri, but there are plenty of modern indoor venues as well that can accompany your wedding ceremony any month of the year. Whether you're looking for something elegant and modern, cozy and surrounded by nature, or a mix of both, St. Louis has something for you. Check out The Knot Marketplace to find even more wedding venues near you.