Shop owner's plea as California reopens: 'I need customers'

Here at Sight Unseen, we could of course rattle off a long list of renowned, influential city centers for art and design: Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, Copenhagen, New York and more. But lately, Long Beach, California, has landed on our radar — yes, you heard right, Long Beach, home to the Queen Mary and Snoop Dogg. Against the backdrop of the longstanding Long Beach Museum of Art, the newly opened multidisciplinary contemporary art space Compound, and exhibitions and studio spaces at the picturesque seaside Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, newcomer In Various Forms, an art gallery founded by artists Kalla McGuire of Küdd:krig HOME and Cindy Hsu Zell, plans to open its doors later this summer. In advance of their opening, Sight Unseen spoke with co-founder Zell about their vision and goals for the Long Beach space.