Victoria’s Secret Mists on Sale | SCORE 3/$30! Regularly $18 each!

ESTIMATE: $3,750.00-$4,980.00. One electronically tested 14KT white gold lady's cast fashion pendant & chain 18.0' long, 1.25mm round cable link with a lobster claw clasp with a basket halo with a bright polish finish. The featured lady's pendant has a drop of 24 millimeters. Identified with markings of '14K'. Condition is new, good workmanship. Containing: One prong set oval modified mixed cut natural emerald, measuring 11.45 x 9.08 x 6.47mm, (depth est.) 13%. bulge factor, approximate weight of 4.35ct., clarity is severely included, medium dark, moderately strong, green color, (GIA G 6/4), cut is good. Transmitting light somewhat diffusely, semi-transparent to translucent. Naturally occurring internal & external characteristics are present. Indications of oil residue. Colored gemstones are presumed to have been subjected to commonly used enhancement processes. Graded in the setting. Fourteen prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 2.30 - 2.20 x 1.40mm (depth est.) approximate total weight of 14 Stones = 0.60 ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity SI-1 to SI-2. Color: G - H Cut Good. Total Weight of Colored Stones 4.35ct.. Total Weight of Diamonds 0.60 ct.. Total Weight of Pendant & Chain 4.70gm GAS Appraised.