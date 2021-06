France manager Didier Deschamps responded to a claim by Jose Mourinho that France are expected to win Euro 2020 this summer by bringing up the Portuguese's unsuccessful spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. World Cup champions France are the pre-tournament favourites but Mourinho added to the pressure by insisting, “They have to win it. If not, it is an unsuccessful Euros.”“I cannot see any weakness,” Mourinho added in his column for The Sun. “If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them - because the group of players is fantastic.” Deschamps, who led France to...