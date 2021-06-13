The 1970 Podcast: PSG’s Fast and Furious Start to the Transfer Window

Sometimes, you think you have a podcast planned, like talking about the transfer window, and then something happens that changes everything. On this episode of The 1970, I’m joined by my co-host, Marc Damon, to discuss the latest Paris Saint-Germain transfer news, however, all of that got pushed to the side after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during a UEFA European Championship match against Finland due to an apparent heart attack. It was a scary scene that could have been even worse if not for the life-saving efforts from his teammates and doctors.