If the Super League fiasco taught us one thing, it's this: Football has a clearly delineated class system. You have your provincial clubs at the very bottom; the ones who are just living paycheck-to-paycheck content simply to exist. Then you have the middle-class clubs; the ones who generally sit in the middle of the pack and view the Europa League (or now the Conference League) as a sign of progress but can occasionally stumble into the Champions League. Next comes the upper-middle-class clubs; the ones who are locked in a life and death fight for the top four every season. Following those clubs are the elite; the ones who generally vie for the top two to three spots in any given league table and can occasionally mount a genuine title run if the cards fall in their favor.