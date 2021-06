Wales take on Switzerland in Baku on Saturday as both nations get their Euro 2020 campaigns under way.The teams join Italy and Turkey in a tricky Group A, with Wales facing a tough task to reach the semi-finals as they did five years ago.Switzerland were knocked out in the last 16 at Euro 2016, defeated by Poland in a penalty shootout, and like Wales will likely be contesting for one of the four best third-place finishes in the group stage to advance.Wales Euro 2020 squad guide and fixturesAll there is to know about Switzerland at Euro 2020Breaking down Italy’s...