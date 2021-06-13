Foo Fighters Announce 100% Capacity Concert This Month at MSG

For a long time, I assumed my first show back would be a compromise. Last year, when we had less understanding of the mechanics of the pandemic, I imagined shows returning in the summer, and then downgraded my expectations to a half-full room, people siloed and still masked up. I figured I might wind up at some socially distanced sit-down performance at a cafe or brewery or whatever, or that I might find myself at an outdoor show so laden with COVID precautions that, to me anyway, it’d feel like an awkward facsimile of real life the same way Zoom happy hours quickly became in April of 2020. As we got into 2021 and a bit more optimism crept into my life, I pictured a sentimental overload as me and 50 or 100 other people got together to watch some friends play in Brooklyn, down the line in August or September when — this time, surely — all the little clubs around New York could reopen in earnest. All of which is to say: Nothing prepared me for the fact that the first concert I’d see in 15 months would be Foo Fighters playing a full-capacity Madison Square Garden.