Foo Fighters Announce 100% Capacity Concert This Month at MSG

By Taylor
Hudson Valley Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So many different concerts, festivals, and shows have been announced. While most of them will start in late August or September, some are starting earlier than that. Some concerts have limited capacity and some require proof of vaccination. One of the biggest shows that was just announced is a full capacity concert for June 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

MusicPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June

A live-music world that's been showing signs of life during recent weeks is roaring into something like full speed in New York City this month. No sooner did Mayor Bill de Blasio announce advance plans for a celebratory concert to be held in Central Park this August than three noteworthy engagements popped up, one after the other: Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway, Foo Fighters reopening Madison Square Garden, and the Strokes performing at Irving Plaza, all in June.
The Independent
The Independent

Foo Fighters: Former fans ‘throw albums in bin’ after band announce ‘no vaccine, no gig’ policy

A small group of Foo Fighters fans are throwing a tantrum after the band announced a gig exclusively for those who are fully vaccinated.On Tuesday (8 June), the rock group announced that they will play New York’s Madison Square Garden on 20 June for fans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Fans must have received their second dose at least 14 days before the concert takes place, as the event will be mask-free.The band confirmed that children under the age of 16 will be allowed to present a negative Covid test in lieu of receiving their vaccination.The news was...
NME

Watch Foo Fighters play their first gig in over a year at intimate California show

Foo Fighters played their first proper gig in over a year last night (June 15) – watch footage, see reaction and check out the band’s setlist below. The band’s show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California was attended by fully vaccinated fans and served as a precursor to the Foos’ upcoming headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage

Foo Fighters To Reopen MSG On June 20

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters will make New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music.
live4ever.uk.com

Foo Fighters to ‘reopen’ Madison Square Garden this month

It’s the latest addition to this year’s Foo Fighters US tour dates. It’s come down to Foo Fighters to ‘reopen’ Madison Square Garden in New York later this month. The band will play the famous old venue on June 20th, shortly before their previously announced summer gigs which include an appearance at Lollapalooza.
NYS Music

Foo Fighters To Kick Off The Return Of Live Music At MSG

Live music is back at Madison Square Garden. Foo Fighters will play New York City’s first full capacity concert since March 2020 on June 20 at MSG and they are certainly ready to rock. The Garden will be at 100% capacity and will require all audience members to show proof...
wmmr.com

See Foo Fighters at MSG THIS SUNDAY

Foo Fighters are playing Madison Square Garden in New York City – THIS Sunday, June 20th!. The first fully attended concert in the big apple, and the entire audience must be fully vaccinated. We’ve got a pair of tickets, hotel and train transport to giveaway THIS THURSDAY, June 17th. Listen...
Stereogum

At MSG, Foo Fighters Gave Us The Post-COVID Return We’d Been Hoping For

For a long time, I assumed my first show back would be a compromise. Last year, when we had less understanding of the mechanics of the pandemic, I imagined shows returning in the summer, and then downgraded my expectations to a half-full room, people siloed and still masked up. I figured I might wind up at some socially distanced sit-down performance at a cafe or brewery or whatever, or that I might find myself at an outdoor show so laden with COVID precautions that, to me anyway, it’d feel like an awkward facsimile of real life the same way Zoom happy hours quickly became in April of 2020. As we got into 2021 and a bit more optimism crept into my life, I pictured a sentimental overload as me and 50 or 100 other people got together to watch some friends play in Brooklyn, down the line in August or September when — this time, surely — all the little clubs around New York could reopen in earnest. All of which is to say: Nothing prepared me for the fact that the first concert I’d see in 15 months would be Foo Fighters playing a full-capacity Madison Square Garden.
mediapost.com

NYC Entertainment Venues Open With The Boss On Broadway, Foo Fighters At MSG, VMAs At Barclays

New York City’s big entertainment venues -- from the neon lights of Broadway to Madison Square Garden to the Barclays Center -- are reopening with high-profile events. In the past 24 hours, Bruce Springsteen announced he will re-open Broadway with a series of of “Springsteen On Broadway” concerts at the St. James Theatre beginning June 26, and this morning MTV announced its Video Music Awards (VMAs) will return to New York City with a live telecast from the Barclays Center on September 12.