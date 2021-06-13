'Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry Proves Her 2 Kids Look a Lot like Her While Making Faces with Them

Fans of Tia Mowry had a lot to say about the resemblance between her and her kids after she shared lovely snapshots on Instagram recently.

Tia Mowry is famously known as an American actress. She was catapulted into stardom after she featured as Tia Landry in the popular sitcom "Sister, Sister" with her sister, Tamera Mowry.

The 42-year-old is also a doting mother to two beautiful children. Over time, she has proven how much of a family-oriented person she is. She constantly flaunts her kids on Instagram, and fans can not get enough.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Mowry shared a series of snapshots of herself and her children having a family bond. The three-piece slideshow showcased the mother-of-two clad in a white turtleneck top.

She topped off her look with multi-colored a head wrap. She held her daughter, Cairo, who looked cute in a dark blue-patterned outfit with an orange hair clip sitting beautifully on her head.

The proud mom's first child, Cree, stood behind the duo looking dapper in a pink top which he accompanied with a pair of white shorts. Mowry gave the post a caption that read:

"#selfie!! we just wanted to say 'hi' and that we '#love you and thanks so much for all the amazing #support!' #momlife...#family 💕❤ps! #cairo gave me a smile!! Yay!!!

In the images, the trio dished out heart-melting smiles while making funny faces, and the striking resemblance between them could not be hidden. The family was nothing short of perfection.

Despite gaining weight during her pregnancy, Mowry has not regretted bringing her daughter into this world.

The pictures which were shared with Mowry's 8.8 million followers have garnered over sixty-four thousand likes and several comments from people talking about their uncanny resemblance.

A user revealed that Cairo had her mother's nose crinkle while another follower said Cree looked like the actress. A third user admitted that the family was a beautiful one.

Mowry shares her children with her husband, Cory Hardrict. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have been living happily. They welcomed their first child on June 28, 2011.

After seven years, the couple celebrated the arrival of Cairo on May 5, 2018. The "Sister Sister" star explained her daughter's name meant victorious.

Not only was she "victorious" during the pregnancy, but Mowry has also been victorious over the excess weight gained after her mini-me's birth. In an Instagram post, the "Family Reunion" actress explained she had lost sixty-eight pounds since the birth of her daughter.

Despite gaining weight during her pregnancy, Mowry has not regretted bringing her daughter into this world. To celebrate the three-year-old's third birthday last month, the star penned down a lovely tribute on Instagram.

She revealed she was so glad she did not give up on having a second baby, adding that Cairo had changed her life. Being a parent comes with so much joy, and Mowry has experienced every bit of it.