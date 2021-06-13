UHV student ready for virtual internship

A University of Houston-Victoria student will spend the summer gaining international business experience after being awarded a virtual internship with a German company. Graduate student and Houston resident Mayte Rios Lopez will intern for HHX.blue, a Germany-based international brokerage for maritime transportation. She was placed with the company after receiving a scholarship through Virtual Internships, a website that helps high school and college students find internships with companies around the world. She was one of 10 students worldwide who received a scholarship.