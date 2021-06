CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has a strained right shoulder and will not pitch for at least two weeks. Manager Terry Francona said Bieber complained of tightness in his shoulder after pitching Sunday and underwent an MRI. The tests showed the muscle strain and Bieber will be temporarily shut down. The Indians placed the right-hander on the injured list and recalled reliever Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Columbus. Bieber’s loss is a major blow to Cleveland, which has managed to stay in contention in the first 2 1/2 months of the season despite a rash of key injuries.