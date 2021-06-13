Phoenix police searching for suspect in road-rage shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the car and suspect involved in a road-rage shooting late Saturday night. Authorities say officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Bethany Home road for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Witnesses told officers the drivers of an SUV and a car got into an argument while they were driving eastbound along Bethany Home Road. During the argument, someone inside of the SUV shot at the driver of the car and both vehicles drove off. The victim's car then made a U-Turn, where he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a building.