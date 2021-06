Fortnite satellite stations full of equipment to destroy have recently sprung up around the island, having been established by the Imagined Order to monitor all of the extraterrestrial activity taking place since the Invasion. Not only are these bases great places to go and stock up on supplies, but for the Fortnite Week 2 quests you need to get in there and wreck some equipment as well – Abstrakt says this is to distract the IO while he prepares his next mural in Fortnite, but maybe there are other motives involved. They're also where you can step onto a body scanner, so whatever your reasons for visiting, here are all of the Fortnite satellite stations locations you need to know about.