McLaren CEO Zak Brown has not ruled out a future involvement in Formula 1 for 22-year-old IndyCar prodigy Pato O’Ward. The Mexican, who is currently P2 in the IndyCar standings after winning his second race of the season in Detroit a week ago – after starting P16 on the grid – drives for Arrow McLaren SP in the US-based series and has raised eyebrows with his performances behind the wheel of McLaren’s affiliated car.