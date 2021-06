AGAWAM — A status report is on the horizon four months after an audit flagged questionable spending by the Hampden County Regional Board of Retirement. “We are in the final stage of a status report, which will provide a summary of response/action to each of the audit findings; reimbursements, and new policies,” said John Parsons, executive director of the state Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission. He said he expects the report to be issued to the retirement system’s 18 member units in the next one to two weeks.