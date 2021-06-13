Cancel
Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. arrested on bond violations, girlfriend still missing after almost two months

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Kevin Ware Jr., a former NFL tight end whose girlfriend has been missing since April, was arrested Friday for skipping bond supervision hearings.

Ware, 40, was taken into custody outside a Houston strip mall after missing hearings in April and May, according to ABC 13 ; he was arrested on April 19 for drug and weapon charges and released on bail.

Six days later, Ware and 29-year-old girlfriend Taylor Pomaski allegedly got into a “violent fight” in front of witnesses at a party.

Pomanski has not been seen since and Ware stopped showing up for his bond hearings.

Her mother, Leslie Mandeville, reported her missing on May 9 after she couldn’t reach her daughter.

“It was strange that I had not heard from Taylor, especially on Mother’s Day, and it was also her father’s birthday. She never missed that type of stuff,” Mandeville told Inside Edition . “Never.”

Pomanski’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Zuleger, said she told him in early April that Ware had hit her, but that she was going back to him.

“She was gaunt and had bruises and some swelling on her face,” Zuleger told Inside Edition . “It was a big difference the physical transformation from February to April. It was shocking.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit took over the case in mid-May and officials said they believe Pomaski may be the victim of foul play.

Ware, who played for the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers, has been named a person of interest in Pomanski’s disappearance, but not a suspect, according to ABC 13 .

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

