Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. The Red Sox completed the sweep of the Yankees in New York when Bogaerts' two-run, two-out single in the top of the 10th held up in the bottom half of the inning. It was the fourth consecutive game in which he's hit safely, as he's 7-for-17 during that stretch after recently snapping an 0-for-24 skid. The Red Sox scored 11 of their 18 runs in the series with two outs.