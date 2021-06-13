Ainsleigh’s Room Inspiration

When Mia Brous, Kerri Goldfarb, and Louise Marsh founded their University Park design store, Madre, in 2015, they initially focused on children’s furniture and accessories. It was a smart move, and one that has paid off. “A lot of clients come to us after they first get married for kids’ rooms and nurseries,” Brous says. “Then we end up doing their entire houses later.” Such was the case with a pair of newlywed graduates from The University of Oklahoma, who enlisted the Madre team to design a Dallas nursery. When the couple bought a house in Highland Park in 2018, they hired Brous and Goldfarb to do all the interiors — but with a catch. “We had to turn it around in a few months,” Brous says. “They are big OU fans, and the goal was to have it done for their OU party in October.” To pull it off in time, they corralled a team of talented and loyal seamstresses, upholsterers, wallpaper hangers, and painters. “I tell people I’m not a designer but a logistics coordinator,” she says, laughing. The homeowners also helped speed things up. “These clients were great to work with. The wife was very decisive — she sees something she loves and commits.”