Borussia Dortmund have reportedly rejected Manchester United's proposal to include a Ballon d’Or clause as part of Jadon Sancho's transfer. The Red Devils have been long-linked with a switch for Sancho and finally acted on their interest by submitting an offer for the England winger earlier this week. It has been reported earlier that the Old Trafford outfit have already personal terms with the 21-year-old, who was close to a transfer last summer, too.