Charleston, WV

FestivALL kicks off Sunday in Charleston with hybrid schedule of events planned

By Jake Flatley
Metro News
 9 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston's FestivALL is back to in-person events, while still holding some virtual, to kick off its 17th year on Sunday. The city-wide, multi-arts festival in Charleston showcases a mix of music, theater, dance, visual art, and more until June 27. The 2020 event was held all virtual due to COVID-19 and FestivALL Executive Director Maria Belcher said they are still playing it safe with events this year.

