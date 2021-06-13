Roberto ‘Satoshi’ Submits Tofiq Musayev, Claims Vacant Lightweight Crown at Rizin 28

This is Part 1 of a two-part essay on RIZIN 28 over on Fight Pizza. A short post with picks will appear on the site before the event as well. The poster for RIZIN 28 is an empty Martian-looking landscape with the mammoth Tokyo Dome appearing from behind rocky red cliffs. A comet streaks by in the sky. "We are back to the Tokyo Dome after 18 years," it reads, referencing MMA’s first show in the venue since precursor promotion PRIDE’s last Tokyo Dome show in 2003. It’s evocative for sure, but it strikes me the image of Tokyo as a desolate wasteland in the midst of COVID-19 is not the most upbeat picture for JMMA’s big return, particularly given the severe limitations RIZIN will be facing in holding the show.