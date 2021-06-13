Cancel
Combat Sports

Roberto ‘Satoshi’ Submits Tofiq Musayev, Claims Vacant Lightweight Crown at Rizin 28

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberto de Souza can now call himself Rizin Fighting Federation’s inaugural lightweight king. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace known as “Satoshi” claimed the vacant 155-pound belt with a quick submission victory against lightweight grand prix winner Tofiq Musayev at Rizin 28 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. De Souza (12-1, 5-1 Rizin) has finished his last three opponents within the Japanese promotion inside of a round.

Shoma Shibisai
Japan
Azerbaijan
Tokyo, JP
