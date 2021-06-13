Roberto ‘Satoshi’ Submits Tofiq Musayev, Claims Vacant Lightweight Crown at Rizin 28
Roberto de Souza can now call himself Rizin Fighting Federation’s inaugural lightweight king. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace known as “Satoshi” claimed the vacant 155-pound belt with a quick submission victory against lightweight grand prix winner Tofiq Musayev at Rizin 28 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. De Souza (12-1, 5-1 Rizin) has finished his last three opponents within the Japanese promotion inside of a round.www.sherdog.com