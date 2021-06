Minnesota can be a dangerous team. There are a handful of guys in their lineup that can put the ball out of the park in an instant. The downside to that is they can also struggle mightily. Chris Flexen has shown to sides, being either a great pitcher or a horrible pitcher, with little room in between. Heading into the second game of the series with the Twins, it was up in the air which Flexen we would get for the Mariners.