Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Getting regular work at keystone

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Rodgers will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds. Trevor Story's recent return from the injured list has proven more detrimental to Garrett Hampson than to Rodgers. Hampson will be on the bench for the second time in three games Sunday, while Rodgers collects his third start in a row at the keystone. Rodgers struggled to get going at the plate in his initial action when he was reinstated from the IL on May 21, but he's slashing .323/.405/.645 thus far in June while striking out only 16.2 percent of the time.

Paddack (4-5) earned the win Friday against the Reds after giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while fanning 11 across five innings. Paddack gave up both of Cincinnati's runs, but he still delivered one of his best performances of the season and recorded a season high in strikeouts. He's now fanned at least six in four straight starts and has gone 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA in that stretch. His next turn on the rotation is slated to come next week at home against the Diamondbacks.