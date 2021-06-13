Cancel
MLB

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Nabs fifth straight start

 8 days ago

Daza will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Reds. Even with Trevor Story's recent return from the injured list leaving less time available in the middle infield for Garrett Hampson, Daza has been able to maintain an everyday role in the outfield. Daza will draw his fifth start in a row Sunday, and he should continue to play regularly while he's wielding a hot bat. Over his last 13 games, Daza is hitting .356 with five RBI, three runs and a 4:8 BB:K.

