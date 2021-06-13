Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Nabs fifth straight start

Of the two faces that the 2021 Rockies have, the home face is by far the most fun. The Colorado Rockies comfortably defeated the Milwaukee Brewers last night 7-3 for their fourth win in a row, fresh off sweeping the San Deigo Padres in three games. The Rockies are 10 games over .500 at Coors Field with a record of 24-14 (tied for the best home mark in the NL) but due to their atrocious play on the road they have a total record of 29-41 and are 4th in the NL West. Tonight the Rockies aim for their fifth win in a row, all of which have been at home.