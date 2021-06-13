Yankees' Luke Voit: Starting rehab assignment Sunday

If the New York Yankees win and Gleyber Torres makes an error, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position is fleeting and we move on. If the New York Yankees get swept by the Detroit Tigers and Gleyber Torres makes two insane errors in the series finale and then follows that up with an 0-for-4 performance with an error against the Tampa Bay Rays the very next day, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position then shifts to potential candidates the team can acquire at the trade deadline to fix the problem.