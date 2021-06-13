Cancel
MLB

Yankees' Luke Voit: Starting rehab assignment Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoit (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday that is expected to last about a week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The first baseman has increased his activity of late, including taking more swings, as he works his way back from a Grade 2 oblique strain. He is set to get into a handful of minor-league contests before potentially rejoining the big club in about a week. Voit's return should provide a tangible boost to a Yankees team that has lost seven of its past 11 games.

