On May 20, the boys lacrosse team had their second unmasked game since before COVID-19 where they came out victorious with a 15-5 win. Wayland played their rival, Weston, and the competitive game drew a very large crowd of fans sporting their orange and black merchandise. On their home turf, where they feel most comfortable they absolutely dominated with captains Shane Derubeis, Dylan Derubeis, Alex Mele and Will Munroe.