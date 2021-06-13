Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

2 dead, 1 missing after being swept up by strong currents off Florida coast

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk400_0aT1YFB100

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son died Friday and a stranger who dived into the water to rescue them from strong currents is still missing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Kristoff Murray, 27, jumped into the water without hesitation around 7 p.m. after a father and his 3-year-old son were swept out by a current while wading in water at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, WFTS reported.

“Couldn’t be more grateful for his heroic actions. Unfortunately, the current was just that strong that he wasn’t able to attempt any rescue efforts either, as good and as pure as his intentions were,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFLA.

Murray jumped into the water in an attempt to save the father and son while his wife called 911. Rescuers arrived and found the father’s body around 9 p.m. Shortly later, they found the toddler, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

Murray’s body has still not been found. His wife was hopeful Saturday as rescue crews continued their search.

“I hope he’s somewhere out there,” Tjonique Gray told BayNews9. “He’s a pretty good swimmer. We’re pretty hopeful. His mom is pretty hopeful. We’re just hoping for the best.”

The Coast Guard ended its search but other agencies including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continued looking for Kristoff, WFTS reported.

“We’re calling him not just a good Samaritan but our Apollo beach hero,” Chronister told WFTS.

Chronister said the incident serves as a warning to others.

“When you have areas that are clearly marked ‘no swimming,’ it’s for a reason,” Chronister told WFLA. “I’m asking every parent out there, don’t put an infant child near any type of moving or open body of water without having a life jacket on.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Apollo Beach, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Apollo Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currents#Swimming#Drowning#Father And Son#Accident#Wfts#Hcso#The Good Samaritan#Timwronka#The Coast Guard#Wflabeth#Wfla News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.