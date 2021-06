Sitting down at the kitchen table, Erika Veduccio sighed wearily. “I can’t cook dinner. I’m just too exhausted,” she told her husband, Brian. The Carlsbad, California, then-43-year-old had been battling chronic tiredness since her early 30s. Back then, she chalked it up to being a working mom of three young kids. But as years passed, Erika grew more and more tired. She’d have to drag herself out of bed in the morning to see her family off, then because she worked from home with a flexible schedule, she’d go back to bed for a few hours. But even with the extra sleep, she’d struggle to get through her day.