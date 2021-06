Beatriz Cortez, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles and the recipient of the 2021 Alma Ruiz Fellowship, is the final of three artists to be featured by the Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency (JTHAR) this week. Beatriz will work on several large-scale sculptures for upcoming exhibitions during her residency. Cortez will give her presentation on Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at the link below.