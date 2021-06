Scotland take on Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday.Not only are they facing a team with something to prove as it is their first major tournament in 23 years, but they play them on home turf.And the two countries past record against each other proves just how close a battle the match will be.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020Out of the nine times they have faced each other Scotland have won four, the Czech Republic have won four and they have drawn once.Here is all you need to know about...